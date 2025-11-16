ODM on fire as MILLIE ODHIAMBO blasts ROBERT ALAI over attacks on WINNIE ODINGA – "I will deal with you head on"

Sunday, November 16,
2025 - Outspoken Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has slammed Kileleshwa MCA,
Robert Alai, following his online attacks on Winnie Odinga, daughter of late ODM
leader, Raila Odinga.
The confrontation unfolded during the ODM @20 celebrations
in Mombasa after Alai published a lengthy Facebook post questioning Winnie
Odinga’s role in the party.
He argued that she “doesn’t have the political experience to
give anyone direction in ODM” and insisted that she is not an official within
the movement.
Alai accused Winnie Odinga of insulting female ODM leaders,
claiming her influence was based solely on her “bloodline.”
He wrote: “Your claim to the throne is because of the
bloodline and not because of any unique thing you have done.”
“Shameful to see you insult fellow women leaders.”
Millie Odhiambo responded with a strong defence, warning
Alai that she will confront him “head on.”
She accused him of habitually harassing women and described
Winnie Odinga as “the heart of Baba.”
Odhiambo also invoked cultural norms, saying it was wrong to
attack someone “still mourning.”
“I’d like to send a warning… whether it’s Alai or wherever
the name is, Nimeona, you like harassing women, but where Millie Odhiambo is,
we will deal with you head-on,” she declared.
However, Alai dismissed Odhiambo’s remarks, telling her:
“Tafuta kazi ingine” (Look for another job).”
He reiterated claims that Winnie Odinga had accused ODM
leaders of “sleeping with Ruto in bedrooms to sell the party,” specifically
targeting Governor Gladys Wanga, whom he described as “the only woman at the
top leadership of the party.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments