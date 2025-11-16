ODM on fire as MILLIE ODHIAMBO blasts ROBERT ALAI over attacks on WINNIE ODINGA – "I will deal with you head on"







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Outspoken Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has slammed Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, following his online attacks on Winnie Odinga, daughter of late ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

The confrontation unfolded during the ODM @20 celebrations in Mombasa after Alai published a lengthy Facebook post questioning Winnie Odinga’s role in the party.

He argued that she “doesn’t have the political experience to give anyone direction in ODM” and insisted that she is not an official within the movement.

Alai accused Winnie Odinga of insulting female ODM leaders, claiming her influence was based solely on her “bloodline.”

He wrote: “Your claim to the throne is because of the bloodline and not because of any unique thing you have done.”

“Shameful to see you insult fellow women leaders.”

Millie Odhiambo responded with a strong defence, warning Alai that she will confront him “head on.”

She accused him of habitually harassing women and described Winnie Odinga as “the heart of Baba.”

Odhiambo also invoked cultural norms, saying it was wrong to attack someone “still mourning.”

“I’d like to send a warning… whether it’s Alai or wherever the name is, Nimeona, you like harassing women, but where Millie Odhiambo is, we will deal with you head-on,” she declared.

However, Alai dismissed Odhiambo’s remarks, telling her: “Tafuta kazi ingine” (Look for another job).”

He reiterated claims that Winnie Odinga had accused ODM leaders of “sleeping with Ruto in bedrooms to sell the party,” specifically targeting Governor Gladys Wanga, whom he described as “the only woman at the top leadership of the party.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST