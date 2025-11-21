Rongai woman arrested after luring husband’s SIDE CHICK and attacking her with hot porridge (VIDEO)







Friday, November 21, 2025 - A disturbing incident in Rongai has left residents shocked after a woman attacked a young lady she believed was her husband’s side chick.





According to police reports, the woman reportedly went through her husband’s phone and found conversations between him and another woman.





Posing as an employer offering a “ kibarua” , she called the number and invited the unsuspecting lady to her home.





When the young woman arrived, the situation quickly turned violent.





The suspect allegedly restrained her and poured hot porridge on her , before also splashing her with hot water, leaving the victim screaming in pain.





Neighbours who heard the commotion rushed to the house and rescued the girl before notifying authorities.





Police officers arrived shortly after and arrested the woman , who is now in custody as investigations continue.





Mambo ya Rongai pic.twitter.com/p8d4L5OoQ0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 21, 2025

