Rapper KING KAKA pens emotional tribute to his late father 25 years on - "I wish you were here"







Friday, November 21, 2025 - Celebrated Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima, popularly known as King Kaka, has moved fans with a heartfelt tribute to his late father while marking 25 years since his passing.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, November 21st, 2025, the rapper penned an emotional message alongside “Baba”, a song he dedicated to his father years ago featuring Elani.

The tribute reflected on the challenges he has faced without his father’s guidance and the countless moments he longed for his presence.

“Dear Dad, can’t believe it’s 25 years today, and I promise you I’ve made you proud.”

“They call me King, but I have to admit so many times it got tough, so many times I wished you were here, so many times I need to just call someone,” he wrote.

The Kaka Empire CEO also expressed his commitment to caring for his father’s family, proudly sharing updates about his mother and the grandchildren his father never got to meet.

“I am taking care of your family; your wife is happy I built her a big a#% house, and ohh, you got grandkids now,” he added.

In a moving reflection, King Kaka admitted he wished for a simple lunch date with his father.

“I would have wished for a lunch date today. I mean, is that too much to ask for? But God had plans. I soldier on. Keep resting, if only,” he concluded.

