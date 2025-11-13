Romantic and wealthy KIKUYU man surprises his wife with a multimillion BMW on her birthday - They have been together since college (PHOTOs)







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - A wealthy and romantic Kikuyu man has left social media buzzing after surprising his wife with a multimillion-shilling BMW on her birthday.

The couple, who have been together since their college days, celebrated the special occasion in style, with the lavish gift marking yet another milestone in their long-standing relationship.

Photos shared online show the beaming wife beside her new luxury ride, while the husband’s gesture has been widely praised as the epitome of love.

The couple’s close friend share the photos on Facebook and wrote, “Happy birthday my friend Essy Kamande, I have witnessed this great gentleman Lacton Kinyua love you immeasurably since college life. His efforts to gift you this precious machine on your birthday shows how far a man who loves a woman can go. Am a scholar of this school of thoughts, love and believe”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST