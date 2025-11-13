“The Baby Isn’t Mine!” - Man who celebrated becoming a dad on Valentine’s Day devastated after a DNA test







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - A man who joyfully celebrated becoming a father on Valentine’s Day earlier this year has been left heartbroken after discovering months later that he is not the child’s biological father.

The man had proudly shared the good news on X (formerly Twitter) in February, expressing his excitement about becoming a dad.

“The best Valentine’s Day surprise ever. I’m gonna be a dad,” he tweeted at the time.

However, his happiness was short-lived after a recent DNA test revealed that the child was not his.

“Just found out the kid isn’t mine,” the devastated man posted in a follow-up tweet, sparking reactions among social media users.

Check out his viral tweet.

