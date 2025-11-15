Rogue boda boda riders torch vehicle and kill a couple on the spot after the driver knocked down and killed a rider along Kiambu-Githunguri Road (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Chaos erupted along the Kiambu-Githunguri Road after a deadly incident that left a couple dead following a violent confrontation with enraged boda boda riders and locals.

According to eyewitness reports, the tragedy began when the motorist knocked down a boda boda rider, killing him on the spot.

Moments later, furious riders and residents descended on the vehicle, and in the chaos that ensued, the car was set ablaze with the occupants still trapped inside.

The couple died instantly in the inferno, while their young child miraculously survived the horrific attack.





See photos of the ill-fated car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST