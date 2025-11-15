Sherehe ya Unga! Chaos as lorry ferrying wheat flour overturns in Embu - Locals loot (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Chaos erupted at the notorious Intex blackspot along the Kanyuambora-Ishiara Road in Embu County after a lorry transporting wheat flour overturned, spilling its entire load across the road.

According to witnesses, the lorry, reported to be carrying a massive consignment of wheat flour, lost control and rolled, blocking the road and causing a major traffic snarl-up.

Within minutes, locals flocked to the scene and started looting.

Motorists were left stranded as the chaotic scene unfolded, with residents scrambling around the spilled cargo and police struggling to restore order.





The Kenyan DAILY POST