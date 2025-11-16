Renowned KAMBA gospel singer, STEPHEN KASOLO, exposes a man hitting on his beautiful wife - Shares private messages! Bibi Alimpatia Namba

Sunday, November 16,
2025
Kamba gospel singer, Stephen Kasolo,
has set social media ablaze after exposing a man making advances on his wife.
Kasolo
shared screenshots of private messages sent by the man, warning him against
wrecking his marriage.
Interestingly,
his wife willingly shared her phone number with the man.
“Hii
tabia wanaume mtaacha. Unaeza omba mke wa mtu number aje bila kuogopa shenzi
sana,”
Kasolo wrote on social media, expressing his frustration at the man’s
behaviour.
The
post quickly attracted a wave of reactions.
Some
social media users argued that Kasolo’s wife bore part of the responsibility
for giving out her number.
“Is that your wife's number
you've hidden there? If yes, the way she willingly gave it to him is how she
willingly gave everything to him. Ilikulwa,” one user
commented.
Another added: “The wife already told him to
either text or call her, deal with the wife first.”
Check out his post.
Photos of Kasolo’s beautiful wife.
