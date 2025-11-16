Renowned KAMBA gospel singer, STEPHEN KASOLO, exposes a man hitting on his beautiful wife - Shares private messages! Bibi Alimpatia Namba







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Popular Kamba gospel singer, Stephen Kasolo, has set social media ablaze after exposing a man making advances on his wife.

Kasolo shared screenshots of private messages sent by the man, warning him against wrecking his marriage.

Interestingly, his wife willingly shared her phone number with the man.

“Hii tabia wanaume mtaacha. Unaeza omba mke wa mtu number aje bila kuogopa shenzi sana,” Kasolo wrote on social media, expressing his frustration at the man’s behaviour.

The post quickly attracted a wave of reactions.

Some social media users argued that Kasolo’s wife bore part of the responsibility for giving out her number.

“Is that your wife's number you've hidden there? If yes, the way she willingly gave it to him is how she willingly gave everything to him. Ilikulwa,” one user commented.

Another added: “The wife already told him to either text or call her, deal with the wife first.”

Check out his post.

Photos of Kasolo’s beautiful wife.

