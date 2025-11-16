Man exposes a KIKUYU LADY who vanished with his household items after meeting her on Tinder (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - A man has come forward accusing a lady identified as Maureen Mwangi of allegedly making away with several household items after they linked up through Tinder.

According to the complainant, the two had been chatting online for some time but had never met in person until Wednesday night, when the lady reportedly asked to visit him.

He says she arrived at his house around 11pm with a bag of clothes, showered, and spent the night.

The man claims she asked to stay until the next evening, and since he had work, he left her at the house.

Later that night, he briefly stepped out for a party, returned home, and found everything normal.

However, the following day, he alleges the lady asked for transport money to Malindi and he sent her Ksh 1,200.

When he returned home later, he claims she had already left - along with his fridge, phone charger, and other items.

He is now warning others to be cautious, insisting that the lady is a notorious thief preying on men.

