City gold-digger SAMANTHA NYANCHAMA is reportedly dating Kitutu Chache North MP, JAPHETH NYAKUNDI, after break-up with Nyabari Masaba MP DANIEL MANDUKU - Secret escapades exposed

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Samantha Nyanchama is reportedly having an affair with Kitutu Chache North Member of Parliament, Japheth Nyakundi, months after she was dumped by wealthy Nyabari Masaba Member of Parliament, Daniel Manduku.
According to rumour mills, Nyakundi and Samantha regularly
meet for secret escapades at a furnished apartment in the leafy suburbs of the
city.
Samantha is a well-known gold-digger who preys on rich men
and politicians.
She has 3 kids with different men, with reports emerging
that she has wrecked several marriages.
Manduku is said to have dumped Samantha after her baby
daddy, a city lawyer, exposed their affair on Facebook.
The MP, angered
by the public humiliation, cut ties with Samantha immediately to safeguard his
political image.
Known for her insatiable appetite for politicians, Samantha is now having a fling with the Kitutu Chache North MP.
