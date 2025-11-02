Poteza Kazi Ujue Bibi Yako! A former bodyguard, who was abandoned by his wife after losing job, appeals for help to feed his kids (PHOTOs)





Sunday, November 2, 2025 - A Nairobi man identified as Steve has touched the hearts of many Kenyans after sharing his painful story of struggle and survival following his wife’s sudden departure.





According to Steve, his wife abandoned him and their children shortly after he lost his job, leaving him to fend for their children alone.



He now faces eviction, with unpaid rent amounting to Ksh 18,000, and is struggling to provide food for his children.



Steve says he has over 12 years of experience working as a driver and bodyguard, and is appealing to anyone with a job opportunity to help him get back on his feet.



“I’ve done security and driving work for more than 12 years. I just need a chance to work and take care of my children,” he said.



In the meantime, well-wishers are being urged to help Steve settle his rent arrears and buy food for his kids as he looks for stable employment.





