Caught in 4K! Woman busted trying to unlock a lost Google Pixel 7 Pro - Phone takes her images (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 2, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after an X user raised an alarm over a mysterious lady who was caught trying to unlock her cousin’s lost Google Pixel 7 Pro.





According to reports, the phone went missing yesterday, but today, the owner was shocked to discover that someone had unsuccessfully attempted to unlock it, triggering the device’s security system to automatically capture a screenshot of the person’s face.





In the image, a woman can be seen looking straight into the phone as she tries to access it.





“My cousin lost his Google Pixel 7 Pro yesterday, and today he noticed this lady tried unlocking it unsuccessfully hadi ikapiga screenshot,” the post read in part.





“If anyone knows this lady, please reach out. Kindly retweet and share - someone who knows her might be on your timeline,” the cousin added.











See the trending post on X.



