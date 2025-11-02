2027 Inakaribia! Kimilili MP DIDMUS BARASA takes PR to another level (See PHOTOs)





Sunday, November 2, 2025 - Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has once again left Kenyans talking after photos of him helping an elderly widow brew tea over a traditional earthen stove in Sango Village, Matili, went viral on social media.



Barasa, known for his theatrics and unique approach to grassroots politics, was visiting 67-year-old Mayi Caroline Khaemba when he decided to join her in the kitchen.



In the photos, the outspoken legislator is seen squatting beside the elderly woman, blowing into the firewood stove and helping her prepare tea.



“At Sango Village in Matili, I visited 67-year-old widow, Mayi Caroline Khaemba, and aided her in brewing tea over a traditional earthen stove,” Barasa captioned the photos.



Netizens have since flooded social media with hilarious reactions, with some praising the MP for his humility, while others said he was just engaging in PR stunts.



See the photos.









