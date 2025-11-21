Popular KIKUYU content creator accuses lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI’s ex-wife, WANJA NYARARI, of physically attacking him during BETTY BAYO’s burial







Friday, November 21, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded during the burial of gospel singer, Betty Bayo, after a well-known Kikuyu content creator claimed that he was physically attacked by lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui’s ex-wife, Wanja Nyarari.

In a now-viral narration, the content creator alleges that Wanja confronted him while he was standing with other creators.

According to him, she grabbed him by the neck and attempted to slap him.

He says he managed to block the slap, prompting Wanja to allegedly call her security team to throw him out of the venue.

However, as they approached the gate, security personnel from Mugithi singer Waithaka Wa Jane, alongside those attached to prominent city businesswoman, Grace Wangare Muthuma, and his close friend, Derick Favored, reportedly intervened.

The creator claims that the security officers escorted him back inside, insisting that he was not going anywhere and telling Wanja to handle her issues without disrupting the event.

Visibly emotional, he accused Wanja of behaving as though she “owns the world,” adding that wealth should not be used to intimidate or humiliate others.





Karibu anitandike! Popular KIKUYU content creator accuses lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI’s ex-wife, WANJA NYARARI pic.twitter.com/UK6JoQUkWm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 21, 2025

