Kenyan singer, CHARIMA, stuns netizens after revealing staggering bra collection from adoring female fans during live shows







Friday, November 21, 2025 - When it comes to unforgettable stage moments, Kenyan singer, Charisma, has proven that his performances are not only about music but also about the wild, unpredictable energy of his fans.

In a recent interview on the Zoza Podcast, Charisma revealed that he has collected an astonishing 404 bras tossed onto the stage during his shows.

Charisma, known for his smooth vocals and electrifying stage presence, admitted that the collection has grown steadily over time.

What started as a few playful gestures from fans has now turned into a quirky tradition.

“Every show, it seems like someone feels the need to throw a bra on stage,” he said with a chuckle.

“The number keeps growing, and now I’m at 404. I think it’s time I take the whole pile for laundry.”

Throwing items onto the stage is not new in global music culture.

From flowers and teddy bears to undergarments, fans often use these gestures to express admiration, excitement, or even flirtation.

For Charisma, bras have become the unexpected symbol of his connection with audiences.





