Politics get dirty as OSCAR SUDI sends goons to attack his fierce critic, KEN MASWAI, leaving him with a disfigured face (PHOTOs)







Monday, November 3, 2025 - The political climate in Kapseret Constituency has taken an ugly turn after reports emerged that goons allegedly linked to MP Oscar Sudi attacked and seriously injured his vocal critic, Ken Maswai.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack occurred late Sunday evening when Maswai was ambushed by a group of men believed to be Sudi’s supporters.

The attackers reportedly descended on him with crude weapons, leaving him with severe facial injuries.

Photos circulating online show Maswai’s face swollen and bloodied, sparking outrage among Kenyans online who have condemned the incident as yet another case of political thuggery.

Maswai, a known social media activist, has in recent months been a constant thorn in Sudi’s flesh, frequently calling him out over alleged corruption, arrogance, and misuse of public funds.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Maswai accused Sudi of being behind the attack, saying he had received multiple threats prior to the assault.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST