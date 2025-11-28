PHOTOs of a notorious man preying on unsuspecting LADIES on Facebook - Abducted a lady and drove off towards Machakos after shoes delivery







Friday, November 28, 2025 - A young woman narrowly escaped a terrifying ordeal after trusting a man she met on Facebook.

According to her sister, she went to deliver a parcel in Pipeline to a man she had known online, believing he was a genuine buyer.

The moment she handed over the parcel, he claimed the shoes were the wrong size and convinced her to follow him for an “exchange.”

Unbeknownst to her, the man had malicious intentions.

Instead of going to the exchange point, he drove in the opposite direction, overspeeding dangerously while taking repeated suspicious phone calls.

Trapped and terrified, the victim realized she could not trust him.

When he noticed her phone ringing repeatedly, he panicked and threw her out of his car at Machakos People’s Park, leaving her stranded far from home with no fare.

The suspect reportedly has a criminal history and is known to target women selling shoes and clothes online.

Authorities have been alerted, and netizens are being warned to exercise extreme caution when dealing with strangers on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST