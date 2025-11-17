PHOTOs of MIKE SONKO’s daughter’s abusive husband- The former Governor takes care of everything including rent, school fees and other family bills







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko sparked reactions online after exposing the man married to his daughter Salma Mbuvi, following an early morning confrontation over alleged domestic abuse.

According to Sonko, he rushed to the couple’s home in Kitengela after receiving a distress call from Salma.

A video circulating online shows Sonko storming the house “breathing fire,” questioning the man over the alleged assault.

Sonko accused his son-in-law of mistreating Salma despite him funding nearly all their expenses - including rent, school fees, food, upkeep, and even buying him a Range Rover Vogue.

Social media has erupted since Sonko went public with the incident, with many Kenyans praising him for refusing to keep the family matter under wraps.

See photos of Salma’s husband below.

