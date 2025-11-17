Pastor KANYARI reveals why he never married again after his marriage with BETTY BAYO collapsed







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has opened up about why he has remained single more than seven years after his marriage with late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, ended.

Speaking during Betty Bayo’s memorial service on Sunday, November 16th, 2025, Kanyari revealed that no woman he has met since has matched the qualities he admired in his former wife.

“The reason why I have never remarried is that I have never found a woman like Betty Bayo again.”

“The other women I meet are either crazy or lack the qualities I want in a life partner,” Kanyari said.

He explained that he values emotional stability, intelligence, and the ability to manage a household while being a supportive partner.

According to Kanyari, many of the women he encounters do not meet these standards, and he would rather remain single than risk disrupting his family.

Kanyari, who shares two children, Dani and Sky Victor, with the late singer, emphasized that his focus has been on raising them in a stable environment.

“I cannot take someone randomly to trouble my children or myself. I would rather stay alone,” he added.

His remarks come in the wake of Betty Bayo’s untimely death after battling acute leukaemia.

The celebrated gospel artist, best known for her hit 11th hour, will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 20th, 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST