Pastor KANYARI reveals why he never married again after his marriage with BETTY BAYO collapsed

Monday, November 17, 2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has opened up about why he has remained single more than seven years after his marriage with late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, ended.
Speaking during Betty Bayo’s memorial service on Sunday,
November 16th, 2025, Kanyari revealed that no woman he has met since
has matched the qualities he admired in his former wife.
“The reason why I have never remarried is that I have never
found a woman like Betty Bayo again.”
“The other women I meet are either crazy or lack the
qualities I want in a life partner,” Kanyari said.
He explained that he values emotional stability,
intelligence, and the ability to manage a household while being a supportive
partner.
According to Kanyari, many of the women he encounters do not
meet these standards, and he would rather remain single than risk disrupting
his family.
Kanyari, who shares two children, Dani and Sky Victor, with
the late singer, emphasized that his focus has been on raising them in a stable
environment.
“I cannot take someone randomly to trouble my children or
myself. I would rather stay alone,” he added.
His remarks come in the wake of Betty Bayo’s untimely death
after battling acute leukaemia.
The celebrated gospel artist, best known for her hit 11th
hour, will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 20th,
2025.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
