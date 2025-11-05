Pesa sio shida! Kenyan LADY who entertains men online for a pay brags after spending Ksh 206,000 service fee on her BMW (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - A Kenyan lady who makes a living entertaining men online has set tongues wagging after revealing how she splashed a cool Ksh 206,000 on servicing her luxury BMW, all from her “online hustle.”

The flamboyant lady, identified by her followers only as Savage Laurah, took to Instagram to flaunt the service receipt and photos of her sleek ride at a garage in Nairobi.

While some praised her for working hard and living her best life, others criticized her for “bragging about immorality” and “encouraging the wrong hustle.”

Laurah has built a loyal fan base across multiple social platforms, where she charges subscribers to access her “premium content.”

