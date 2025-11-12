Patrol cops puzzled after discovering 2 cows stuffed inside a vehicle in Kisumu - Driver escapes on foot (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Police officers in Kisumu Central were left puzzled after discovering two cows stuffed inside a vehicle during a routine patrol in the Kikomi area earlier today.

According to a police report, the officers were on patrol when they spotted a suspicious silver Toyota Noah, registration number KCV 926J.

They signaled the driver to stop, but he defied the order, sped off briefly, and later abandoned the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Upon searching the car, officers were shocked to find two live cows tied up in the boot, suspected to have been stolen.

The animals were safely secured and handed over to the authorities, while the vehicle was towed to the police station as investigations continue to identify and arrest the suspect.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) commended the officers for their vigilance and swift action, reiterating the Service’s commitment to fighting crime across the country.

“The National Police Service remains steadfast in combating crime and ensuring the safety of all citizens,” the statement read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST