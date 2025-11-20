Pastor KANYARI thanks late ex-wife, BETTY BAYO, for not ‘poisoning’ their kids’ minds against him after their breakup







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Thousands of mourners filled Ndumberi Stadium to bid farewell to gospel singer, Betty Bayo.

Among them was Pastor Victor Kanyari, her former partner and father of her two children, Sky and Danny, who delivered a heartfelt tribute.

Addressing the crowd, Kanyari made a solemn vow to Betty: “I promise I will never fail our children.”

He praised her integrity as a mother, noting, “You never poisoned their hearts or minds, even though our love had its own fair share of challenges.”

Kanyari recalled their years together, noting that despite their separation in 2015, mutual respect and shared responsibility for their children remained.

While Betty had maintained they were never formally married, Kanyari insisted that they carried all the traditional marriage rites, including paying dowry.

Betty Bayo, born Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua, succumbed to leukemia at Kenyatta National Hospital on November 10th, 2025.

She was celebrated for her hit “Eleventh Hour” and remembered for her unwavering faith and dedication to family.

In closing, Kanyari expressed his desire to take custody of Sky and Danny, who had been living with their mother and her partner, Tash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST