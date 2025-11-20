How Pastor KANYARI’s candid admission sparked laughter at ex-wife BETTY BAYO’s burial - “Mungu Anisaidie”







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - What began as a somber farewell for gospel singer Betty Bayo turned unexpectedly lighthearted when her ex-husband, Pastor Victor Kanyari, took the stage to deliver his tribute.

The burial, held on Thursday, November 20th, 2025, at her Mugumo home on Kirigiti Road near Kamiti Corner, had been tense and emotional until Kanyari broke the silence with humor.

The crowd erupted in laughter as he began with, “Sijui kusoma kizungu sana lakini nang’ang’ana,” before adding “Amen” and continuing with his message.

His candid admission about struggling with English instantly eased the atmosphere, allowing mourners to settle into his heartfelt words.

Kanyari attempted to read his prepared tribute but kept pausing, prompting more laughter.

At one point, he sighed, “Hehh, kusoma hii kitu,” before quietly adding, “Mungu anisaidie.”

In his message, Kanyari reflected on meeting Betty 13 years ago, describing her as a gentle, ever‑smiling young woman whose presence could calm even the busiest day.

He recalled how they quickly connected, visiting each other, sharing dreams and laughing through struggles.

Within months, he said, he knew she was the woman he wanted to marry.

“We connected instantly, and within weeks, we couldn’t imagine life apart from each other.”

“We would meet and visit each other and share stories about our dreams and laugh about our struggles,” Kanyari said.

Though he struggled to finish reading his tribute, Kanyari’s mix of humor, honesty, and cherished memories painted a vivid picture of a relationship that began with joy and hope.

The celebrated singer succumbed to blood cancer on November 10th while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST