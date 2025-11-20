Pastor KANYARI seeks custody of SKY and DANY after BETTY BAYO’s passing - “I may not be a good husband, but I am a good father”







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has publicly expressed his desire to take custody of his two children, Sky and Dany, following the untimely death of their mother, gospel singer Betty Bayo.

Speaking ahead of Betty’s funeral, Kanyari addressed online debates about his suitability as a parent.

He insisted his intentions are genuine and rooted in love, urging Kenyans not to confuse his role as a father with his past as a partner.

“I am a good father. I may not be a good husband, but I am a good father,” he said.

He pointed to his consistent support - paying school fees and ensuring the children “have never lacked” - as proof of his responsibility.

Kanyari promised his children a better life, declaring: “Sky na Dany nawapenda, na wataishi maisha mazuri kuliko yenye walikua wanakaa.”

He also dismissed claims of financial instability, stressing that he cannot give money to strangers online while neglecting his own children.

Despite criticism, Kanyari maintained that he has remained calm.

“Si mnaona sijakua na drama? Watu wananiingilia nikiwa nimenyamaza,” he remarked.

Kanyari further asked the public to commend him for stepping up, noting that many ex‑husbands go MIA when tragedy strikes.

While eulogizing Betty Bayo, he apologized for the difficult moments his “drama” may have caused her.

Betty Bayo, remembered for her hit song 11th Hour, was laid to rest at her Mugumo home near Kamiti Corner.

Her funeral drew a large crowd of family, friends, celebrities, and leaders, including DP Kithure Kindiki.

