Citizen TV’s LINUS KAIKAI among newly admitted High Court advocates as he joins the Roll of Advocates (PHOTOs)







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Royal Media Services Group Editorial Director, Linus Kaikai, has officially joined the ranks of Advocates of the High Court of Kenya.

Linus was among 916 petitioners admitted at the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 20th, in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The event saw the petitioners take their oaths before the Chief Justice and sign the Roll of Advocates, marking their formal entry into the legal profession.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo urged the new advocates to embrace solidarity and commitment to justice.

“You are a generation that refuses to work in silence. Justice is not a slogan; it is a long-term commitment,” she said.

Kaikai’s admission adds another dimension to his distinguished career in journalism.

A graduate of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, he later earned a Master’s degree in International Journalism.

He began at KTN, winning the 1997 CNN African Television Journalist Prize and the 1998 Environmental Journalist of the Year award, before serving at the South African Broadcasting Corporation and later NTV.

He currently serves as Group Editorial Director at Royal Media Services.

The Kenyan DAILY POST