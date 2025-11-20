Pastor KANYARI admits his ‘dramas’ caused BETTY BAYO pain, offers heartfelt apology at her burial







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari stood before thousands of mourners at Ndumberi Stadium, his voice heavy with emotion as he paid tribute to his late ex‑wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo.

In a deeply personal moment, Kanyari used the platform not only to honor her life but also to issue a heartfelt public apology.

Acknowledging the pain his controversies had caused, Kanyari admitted that his public profile and “my dramas” often placed Betty in difficult situations.

“I’m truly sorry that my brand, my name, and my dramas put you through difficult moments,” he confessed, drawing murmurs of empathy from the crowd.

Despite the challenges, Kanyari praised Betty’s resilience, noting how she managed to rise above the turmoil and continue building her career.

He recalled how they would eventually laugh together about the struggles, even observing that her brand grew stronger despite the storms.

“Yet even after all that, you overcame, and we would still laugh about it, saying your brand grew even bigger despite everything,” he said.

His tribute painted Betty as more than a gospel star.

He described her as a hardworking woman, a forgiving soul, a loving mother, and a true friend.

