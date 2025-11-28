Nairobi Court frees 21-year-old man found with bhang worth Ksh 2,000 on ‘humanitarian grounds’ after his candid confession







Friday, November 28, 2025 - A Nairobi court has released 21‑year‑old Churchill Ouma on humanitarian grounds after he candidly confessed to being found with 200 grams of bhang valued at Ksh2,000.

Ouma was first arraigned on November 20th, 2025, where he denied the charges and entered a plea of not guilty.

He was admitted to a bond of Ksh100,000 with a surety of a similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of Ksh30,000.

However, when he appeared before Milimani Principal Magistrate Rose Ndombi on Friday, November 28th, Ouma changed his plea to guilty.

He admitted that cannabis was indeed found in his possession but explained that it was inside a bag he had picked up while trying to trace its owner.

The young man told the court that it was his first time in Nairobi and that he was arrested while confused and searching for the rightful owner of the luggage.

“Nilipatikana na bhangi, ndio, sijakataa, lakini sikupatwa nayo kwa mkono; nilipatwa nayo kwa bag ambayo siku hiyo nilisafiri,” he said, pleading for forgiveness.

Ouma further revealed that he was preparing travel documents to Qatar, where he had secured employment, and asked the court to consider his situation.

Magistrate Ndombi ruled in his favor, noting the low street value of the bhang and his plans to travel for work.

She released him on humanitarian grounds but cautioned him against repeating the offence.





The Kenyan DAILY POST