Pastor KANYARI announces that he is buying a Ksh 90 Million house in Runda to move in with his two kids after BETTY BAYO's passing







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has revealed plans to acquire a luxurious Ksh 90 million mansion in Runda, Nairobi, where he intends to settle with his two children, Sky and Dany, after the death of their mother and his ex-wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo.

Speaking on Sunday, November 16th, 2025, Kanyari said he toured properties in the upscale estate with members of his church and was immediately drawn to one particular home.

“Yesterday, I was in Runda looking for a house to buy.”

“I went with some people from my church, and the house we looked at was valued at 90 million shillings.”

“I told the people with me that this is the house we will buy,” Kanyari said.

The mansion features a swimming pool, which he believes will provide his children with a safe and enjoyable space.

While some suggested a more modest Ksh 45 million option, Kanyari insisted on the pricier choice, citing his desire to give his family comfort after the loss of their mother, gospel singer Betty Bayo.

“It even has a swimming pool. Some of them suggested another house worth 45 million, but I told them no, we will buy this 90 million house.”

“This is where my children will live and enjoy themselves, swimming and spending time there,” Kanyari added.

Kanyari also opened on why he never remarried after his marriage with Betty Bayo ended.

“The reason why I have never remarried is that I have never found a woman like Betty Bayo again.”

“The other women I meet are either crazy or lack the qualities I want in a life partner,” Kanyari said.

Betty Bayo, best known for her hit 11th hour, will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 20th, 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST