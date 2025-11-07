Outrage as a private developer grabs part of Menengai Crater and fences it off - PHOTO raises alarm

Friday, November 7, 2025 - Kenyans have expressed outrage after a photo surfaced online showing a section of the iconic Menengai Crater in Nakuru County fenced off by a private developer.
The
viral photo shows barbed wire and posts erected across a portion of the
historic site, a move that has sparked public
concern over land grabbing and encroachment on protected natural landmarks.
It
is believed that the grabber is a powerful individual in the current Government.
See the trending photo.
