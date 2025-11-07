End of the road for corrupt Traffic Officers! EACC pounces on bribe-hungry cops along Kisumu–Busia Highway (PHOTOs)







Friday, November 7, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has nabbed five traffic police officers stationed at Busia Police Station after they were caught red-handed demanding bribes from motorists along the Kisumu–Busia Highway, about five kilometres from Busia Town.

According to EACC, the arrests followed multiple complaints from frustrated motorists and members of the public over rampant extortion at the busy roadblock.

The officers are accused of soliciting bribes from both incoming and outgoing drivers, often without conducting any meaningful traffic checks or enforcing actual road safety rules.

Those arrested are; Corporal Hezron Aburi, Corporal Mary Nabei, Police Constable James Weru, Police Constable Mwakwekwe Nyoka, and Police Constable Aisha Abdullahi.

The suspects were taken to the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma for questioning before being booked at Bungoma Police Station pending further investigations.

EACC says the sting operation is part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown aimed at cleaning up bribery and corruption at public service points, particularly within the transport and law enforcement sectors.

“The Commission is intensifying intelligence gathering and surveillance in sectors prone to bribery to ensure citizens receive fair and quality public services,” EACC stated.





