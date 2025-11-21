Outrage as man who murdered his beautiful girlfriend, ANGELA MUTHONI, (Pictured) is sentenced to only 5 years in prison in fast-tracked trial - Was the judge bribed?







Friday, November 21, 2025 - There is public uproar in Ol-Joro-Orok after a Nyandarua court handed a 5-year prison sentence to Alex Ndung’u, the man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Angela Muthoni.

Angela was killed on 18th July 2025, with a post-mortem revealing that she died from blunt force trauma to the head and manual strangulation, pointing to a violent and intentional attack.

In what has become one of the fastest murder trials in the region, Justice Kiarie Waweru delivered the ruling yesterday, 20th November 2025, sentencing Alex to just five years behind bars, a decision that has sparked anger among residents and online citizens.

Many are questioning how such a brutal killing attracted what they consider a lenient punishment, especially at a time when gender-based violence cases continue to rise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST