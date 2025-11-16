NJOGU WA NJOROGE unveils his new Gen Z wife after parting ways with MARY LINCOLN (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Popular media personality and former Kameme FM presenter, Njogu wa Njoroge, has once again set social media on fire after publicly introducing his new, younger Gen Z wife, barely two years after his highly publicized breakup with gospel singer, Mary Lincoln.

Taking to social media, Njogu showered his new partner with praise, writing: “When the world was against me… she stood by me. Allow me to be happy.”

The seasoned broadcaster looked cheerful as he posed for photos with his new lover, sparking a wave of mixed reactions online.

Fans and critics alike flooded social media with comments, some congratulating him while others expressed shock at how quickly he seemed to have moved on.

See photos and video.

NJOGU WA NJOROGE's new people pic.twitter.com/Og3JHHB9N6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2025

