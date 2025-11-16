This viral video of bold LADIES getting cozy in a city club has set tongues wagging - Men cannot compete (WATCH)







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - A viral video of two young women enjoying themselves at a city nightclub has stirred lively conversations across social media.

In the clip, the pair are seen dancing closely and sharing an intimate vibe, sparking speculation among netizens about whether they were simply friends having fun or celebrating a deeper bond.

The moment comes against the backdrop of a growing trend where many women are choosing to party with fellow ladies rather than in mixed company.

This shift has become increasingly visible in urban nightlife, with some observers noting the noticeable absence of men in certain clubs.

While some celebrate the trend as a sign of female empowerment and freedom of choice, others have raised questions about how it is reshaping social dynamics in Kenya’s nightlife scene.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST