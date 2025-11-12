Night drama as DCI officers engage suspects in high-speed chase along Nairobi–Nakuru Highway- “It was like an action movie” (WATCH)







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Motorists plying the busy Nairobi–Nakuru Highway on Tuesday night witnessed a dramatic scene after officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) engaged suspects in a high-speed chase that looked like a scene straight out of an action movie.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the officers are seen driving recklessly as they pursued a speeding vehicle believed to be carrying suspects.

The chase caused panic among other road users as the DCI car weaved through traffic at high speed.

The drama came to an abrupt end when the suspects’ car tyres burst, forcing the vehicle to a stop.

Moments later, the driver jumped out and fled into nearby bushes as the officers drew their firearms.

His accomplice, however, was cornered and remained inside the car.

It remains unclear what triggered the chase, but sources suggest the suspects might have been under investigation for undisclosed offences.

The video has since gone viral, with Kenyans online comparing the chase to a Hollywood action scene.





DCI Gilgil vs suspect pic.twitter.com/ZDXgsfKFTn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST