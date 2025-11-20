Ndoa si Rahisi!! Frustrated Kenyan woman blasts her ‘mouthy’ and ‘petty’ husband in viral post - “Issue Kidogo Ataongea kama Mumama.”







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - A frustrated wife has taken to Facebook to expose her husband of eight years, accusing him of being mouthy, petty, and quick to blow issues out of proportion.

According to her post, the man not only argues endlessly but also drags her parents and relatives into trivial disagreements.

The wife lamented that even minor domestic matters, like failing to make the bed, end up being reported to her mother, cousins, and friends.

“Issue kidogo ataongea kama mumama… makosa kidogo utapata amepigia my mum, cousins, friends,” she wrote, adding that she feels drained and is almost ready to give up on the marriage.

Her candid confession drew a flood of reactions online.

While some netizens sympathized with her struggle, many turned the situation into comic relief, joking about the extremes couples endure in marriage.

Others, however, urged her to prioritize her peace of mind, with some bluntly advising her to walk away if the relationship has become toxic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST