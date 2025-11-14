Mr Moneybags! OSCAR SUDI captured on camera riding in his multi-million milk-white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon with a chase car trailing behind (VIDEO)







Friday, November 14, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has once again caused a buzz online after he was captured cruising in his luxurious milk-white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, accompanied by a chase car closely trailing behind.

The video shows the flamboyant legislator riding in the high-end machine as curious onlookers expressed admiration for the lavish convoy.

Sudi, known for his taste for top-tier vehicles and a flashy lifestyle, has never shied away from showcasing his expensive car collection-often drawing both praise and criticism from Kenyans online.

The video has reignited debate about the lifestyles of leaders as millions of Kenyans live from hand to mouth amid tough economic times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST