“Governor BARASA Ameandikia Deputy Wake Chupa Nne Kila Siku Pale Sports Club” - Senator KHALWALE roars as Kakamega politics boil over (VIDEO)







Friday, November 14, 2025 - Kakamega politics are getting hotter after Senator Boni Khalwale launched a fresh attack on Governor Fernandes Barasa, accusing him of presiding over a County administration marred by excesses.

Speaking at a public rally in Malava constituency, Khalwale claimed that Deputy Governor Ayub Savula takes four bottles of beer every day at a local Sports Club, supposedly funded by the County coffers.

“Barasa ameandikia deputy wake chupa nne kila siku pale Sports Club,” Khalwale said, suggesting that the Deputy Governor enjoys excessive privileges at the expense of taxpayers.

Khalwale also vowed to “bury” Savula’s political career, accusing him of launching frequent political attacks against him.

The two leaders have been embroiled in a fierce political battle as they campaign for their preferred candidates in the upcoming Malava Constituency by-elections, deepening the rift within Kakamega’s political landscape.

