Blow to President RUTO as High Court quashes Executive Order on appointments - “Unconstitutional, Null, and Void”







Monday, November 10, 2025 - President William Ruto’s push to centralize control over State corporations has suffered a major legal setback after the High Court nullified Executive Order No. 3 of 2024.

Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the order, which sought to place the Office of the President at the center of governance and human resource decisions in parastatals, violated the Constitution.

The court found that the directive infringed on Article 234(2), which grants exclusive authority over public service management to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“The President cannot exercise powers that are constitutionally vested in the Public Service Commission,” Justice Mwita stated.

In addition to annulling the Executive Order, the court declared Sections 5(3) and 27(c) of the State Corporations Act unconstitutional, noting they improperly conferred powers that belong to the PSC.

“Sections 5(3) and 27(c) of the State Corporations Act, to the extent that they confer such powers, are unconstitutional, null, and void," Justice Mwita stated in the ruling.

Ruto’s order, issued via gazette notice on May 24th, 2024, had outlined new guidelines for board appointments, staff management, and terms of service - all to be overseen by his office.

The move drew strong opposition from the PSC and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), which argued that the changes undermined constitutional safeguards and attempted to create a parallel public service structure.

The court sided with LSK, affirming that the PSC is a critical institution for ensuring merit, professionalism and impartiality in public service.

The Kenyan DAILY POST