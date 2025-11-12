Media personality KAMENE GORO stuns Kenyans after revealing the “cheapest rent” She has ever paid - It’s more than most people’s monthly salaries







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Media personality, Kamene Goro, has sparked a wave of reactions online after disclosing that the lowest rent she’s ever paid was Ksh 55,000 per month.

The revelation came during an Instagram Q&A, where the former Kiss FM presenter opened up about her lifestyle and financial journey.

The figure, which many Kenyans found staggering, quickly went viral, prompting Kamene to respond via Instagram Stories:

“Everybody has a different start to life. Don’t be pressed about mine.”

Her comment came amid mixed reactions - some fans were amused, others shocked by what she considered “cheap” rent.

The conversation reignited debates around privilege, income gaps, and urban living standards.

Kamene has previously spoken about her earnings in media, revealing earlier this year that she once earned over Ksh 1 million monthly while working in radio.

Appearing on a cooking show hosted by Boina, she described radio as “a very lucrative career where you can earn good money.”

When asked if she’d host a Kiswahili radio show for a similar salary, she replied, “I have been paid more than that,” but declined the idea, citing her struggles with Swahili fluency.

“My radio style is all about life stories and crazy experiences, not formal presentations,” she said.

