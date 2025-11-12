Kenyan TikToker BABA TALISHA shocked after tracking his stolen iPhone 15 Pro Max to Uganda - It was snatched in Ngong!

Wednesday, November
12, 2025 - Popular Kenyan Tiktoker, Faustine Lukale alias Baba Talisha, has
recounted how his stolen iPhone 15 Pro Max, snatched in Ngong town, ended up
across the border in Uganda.
In an Instagram on Wednesday, November 12th,
2025, Talisha detailed the ordeal, revealing how the theft unfolded and the
disappointment he felt with the response from authorities.
On Monday, November 10th, he received an alert on
his MacBook indicating that the phone was still in Ngong, lingering there for
nearly seven hours.
But soon after, his iCloud was signed out, cutting off live
tracking.
Despite informing friends who had offered help, no timely
intervention came.
Later that night, around 11 p.m., Talisha checked again and
saw the phone moving toward Kisumu, passing through Ahero.
“Actually, the phones get transported in a bus because I
could tell it stopped at a place for about 20 minutes, like long-distance buses
normally do,” he explained.
“I got really disappointed (with police), especially since I
had told them where the phones were before they left Ngong town,” he said.
Talisha urged fans to stay alert at public events, warning
that thieves often buy tickets early to blend in and steal multiple devices.
“Be aware,” he cautioned.
“Hivyo ndivyo simu zangu zimeenda na kuvuka border… The
setback is so huge and devastating.”
“All the work is gone.”
