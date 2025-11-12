Kenyan TikToker BABA TALISHA shocked after tracking his stolen iPhone 15 Pro Max to Uganda - It was snatched in Ngong!







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Popular Kenyan Tiktoker, Faustine Lukale alias Baba Talisha, has recounted how his stolen iPhone 15 Pro Max, snatched in Ngong town, ended up across the border in Uganda.

In an Instagram on Wednesday, November 12th, 2025, Talisha detailed the ordeal, revealing how the theft unfolded and the disappointment he felt with the response from authorities.

On Monday, November 10th, he received an alert on his MacBook indicating that the phone was still in Ngong, lingering there for nearly seven hours.

But soon after, his iCloud was signed out, cutting off live tracking.

Despite informing friends who had offered help, no timely intervention came.

Later that night, around 11 p.m., Talisha checked again and saw the phone moving toward Kisumu, passing through Ahero.

“Actually, the phones get transported in a bus because I could tell it stopped at a place for about 20 minutes, like long-distance buses normally do,” he explained.

“I got really disappointed (with police), especially since I had told them where the phones were before they left Ngong town,” he said.

Talisha urged fans to stay alert at public events, warning that thieves often buy tickets early to blend in and steal multiple devices.

“Be aware,” he cautioned.

“Hivyo ndivyo simu zangu zimeenda na kuvuka border… The setback is so huge and devastating.”

“All the work is gone.”

