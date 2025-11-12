Comedian YY’s ex and baby mama, MARYA OKOTH, ties the knot with city lawyer JACK OULA in stunning white wedding (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Marya Okoth, the former partner of comedian YY and mother to their child, has officially married city lawyer, Jack Oula, in a breathtaking white wedding held on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025.

The ceremony, much like their traditional wedding earlier this year, was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family.

The couple, known for keeping their relationship low-key, opted for a private celebration that mirrored the elegance and exclusivity of their August 2025 traditional wedding.

Despite the buzz, Marya has remained consistent in guarding her privacy. She has not shared any photos from either ceremony on her social media, leaving fans to rely on glimpses shared by close friends and guests.

Marya’s journey to this new chapter followed a public breakup with YY Comedian, which she announced on Instagram in September 2024.

In her statement, she cited “unavoidable circumstances” and requested privacy as they parted ways.

Since then, she has kept her relationship with Jack Oula entirely out of the spotlight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST