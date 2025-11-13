MC GOGO’s bold outfit sparks reactions amid ‘SIM 2’ allegations and links to Governor SAKAJA (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - It seems popular Kenyan entertainer, MC Gogo, can’t beat allegations linking him to the ‘sim 2’ community following his latest outfit.

The bold outfit has ignited discussions online, with some users questioning whether it is just fashion or a subtle way of expressing himself.

The fashion controversy soon gave way to a wave of speculation after netizens linked the youthful MC to a gay affair with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In a bold claim, controversial blogger Aoko Otieno, alleged via her social media channels that MC Gogo and Governor Sakaja frequently meet at lavish Airbnbs in Nairobi’s upscale neighborhoods, where they have a good time together.

The video in question has drawn thousands of views and sparked mixed reactions online.

Entertainer MC Gogo stuns the internet with his mode of dressing! pic.twitter.com/j1mmOhuR3a — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 13, 2025

