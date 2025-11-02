Kiharu MP, NDINDI NYORO, addresses past tweet praising Sudan’s brutal RSF leader accused of genocide after uproar







Sunday, November 02, 2025 - Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has responded to mounting criticism over a resurfaced 2023 social media post in which he appeared to praise Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

Dagalo is widely accused of orchestrating atrocities in the ongoing Sudan conflict.

The post, captioned with Nyoro’s signature phrase “We are Africans and Africa is our business,” sparked backlash after screenshots began circulating online.

Although Nyoro deleted the post, its reappearance has reignited debate, especially amid growing scrutiny of Kenya’s alleged ties to the RSF.

In his defense, Nyoro clarified that the post was intended to shed a spotlight on key figures in the Sudan war, not to endorse Dagalo.

He also shared a second post from the same day featuring Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to support his claim of neutrality.

The controversy comes as President William Ruto faces similar accusations of favoring the RSF, following meetings with Dagalo and claims that Kenya’s territory has been used to transport weapons.

Ruto denied the allegations at the UN General Assembly, stating that Kenya’s role is to facilitate dialogue between both generals.

Nyoro’s explanation has done little to quell public concern, with critics questioning the optics of engaging with figures linked to alleged war crimes.

