BABU OWINO fires warning shot to MAMA SAMIA SULUHU over controversial election win: “This Is Not the Tanzania We Know”





Sunday, November 02, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has issued a sharp rebuke to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu following her disputed re-election.



In a statement on social media, Owino condemned reports of post-election violence, curfews, and internet blackouts, warning that such measures risk plunging Tanzania into authoritarian rule and urged her to reflect deeply on the unfolding crisis in her country.



“This is not the Tanzania we know,” Owino declared.



“Deaths counted in the hundreds, curfews imposed on citizens, and internet blackouts - these are measures that have no place in the modern world.”



He cautioned Suluhu against treating leadership as a personal entitlement, saying democracy must be protected at all costs.



“Leadership is not a birthright. No one is born to rule.”



“There is no honour in forcing oneself upon a people unwilling or unready to be led.”



Owino’s remarks came just hours before Tanzania’s Electoral Commission announced Suluhu as President-elect with 97.66% of the vote - an outcome that sparked widespread protests and accusations of ballot manipulation after opposition candidates, including Tundu Lissu, were banned.



With 31.9 million votes cast in her favor out of 37 million registered voters, critics have raised concerns about the credibility of the process.