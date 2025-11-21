A videographer hired to cover BETTY BAYO’s burial reveals how WANJA NYARARI tried to sabotage him - Claims she confronted almost everyone







Friday, November 21, 2025 - Fresh drama has emerged from the burial of the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, after a videographer contracted to cover the event claimed that social media personality, Wanja Nyarari, repeatedly interfered with his work.

According to the videographer, who shared his experience online, Nyarari allegedly kept harassing him and tried to sabotage him thrice, despite not being part of the official organising team.

He claimed she “inserted herself into every process,” making his job unnecessarily difficult and even attempted to eject him from the VIP tent where Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and other high-profile guests were seated.

The videographer further alleged that Nyarari had tense exchanges with several service providers, including ushers and event coordinators, accusing her of trying to take control of roles that were not assigned to her.





