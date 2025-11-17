Kenyan man tries to humiliate his wife for ‘only giving birth to girls’ and regrets immediately - See how netizens roasted him

Monday, November 17, 2025 - A Kenyan man has found himself at the center
of online backlash after posting a controversial message about his wife on
social media.
In a now-viral post, he openly humiliated her for “only
giving birth to girls,” asking followers: “Dawa ya bibi anazaa girls pekee ni gani?”
(loosely translated: What’s the cure for a wife who only gives birth to girls?)
The remark quickly ignited outrage, with netizens calling
out his ignorance and misogyny in equal measure.
Many reminded him that basic biology shows it is actually
the man who determines the sex of a child - not the woman.
The X and Y chromosomes carried by the father’s seed decide
whether a baby will be male or female.
Social media users did not hold back.
Some responded with ruthless clapbacks, branding his
statement as outdated and disrespectful. Others took a more educational
approach, explaining the science behind gender determination.
A few even offered tongue-in-cheek “tips” on how he might increase his chances of siring a boy, though most emphasized that children - regardless of gender - are a blessing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
