Kenyan man tries to humiliate his wife for ‘only giving birth to girls’ and regrets immediately - See how netizens roasted him







Monday, November 17, 2025 - A Kenyan man has found himself at the center of online backlash after posting a controversial message about his wife on social media.

In a now-viral post, he openly humiliated her for “only giving birth to girls,” asking followers: “Dawa ya bibi anazaa girls pekee ni gani?” (loosely translated: What’s the cure for a wife who only gives birth to girls?)

The remark quickly ignited outrage, with netizens calling out his ignorance and misogyny in equal measure.

Many reminded him that basic biology shows it is actually the man who determines the sex of a child - not the woman.

The X and Y chromosomes carried by the father’s seed decide whether a baby will be male or female.

Social media users did not hold back.

Some responded with ruthless clapbacks, branding his statement as outdated and disrespectful. Others took a more educational approach, explaining the science behind gender determination.

A few even offered tongue-in-cheek “tips” on how he might increase his chances of siring a boy, though most emphasized that children - regardless of gender - are a blessing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST