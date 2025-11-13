Kenyan LADY TikToker’s transformation after bleaching her skin shocks netizens - See trending PHOTOs!







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - A trending Kenyan TikToker has stirred intense buzz online after unveiling her dramatic skin transformation.

Once dark-skinned, she now appears nearly unrecognizable after bleaching her skin.

In a caption accompanying her before-and-after photos, she confessed, “My skin whitening journey made me give up in life, but in the end, it was worth it.”

Her revelation sparked mixed reactions, with many netizens expressing concern over the health risks of bleaching products.

Despite the backlash, skin lightening remains a booming trend in Kenya, with cosmetic shops in downtown Nairobi reporting soaring sales of whitening creams.

The Kenyan DAILY POST