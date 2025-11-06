Inside AZZIAD’s Sh20 Million loan drama - Influencer fights to save her Kileleshwa luxury apartment from auctioneers

Thursday, November 6,
2025 - Renowned social media influencer, Azziad Nasenya, has moved to court to block the auction of her
luxurious Kileleshwa apartment,
accusing a savings and credit cooperative (Sacco) of acting unlawfully and
breaching their loan agreement.
The
case, currently before the Commercial
Court in Nairobi, pits the popular content creator against Qona Deposit Taking Savings and Credit
Society, which she claims illegally listed her high-end property, valued
at over Sh20 million, for sale.
According
to court filings, Azziad took a Sh21
million loan from the Sacco, using her Kileleshwa apartment as
collateral.
However,
after reportedly falling behind on repayments, the Sacco moved to recover the
debt by advertising the property for auction.
Azziad
says the move was “rushed and illegal,”
insisting that she had already resumed payments and cleared most of the arrears
before the auction notice was published.
By September 2025, she had allegedly paid
Sh4.2 million out of Sh5.1 million owed in arrears, yet the
Sacco went ahead and placed an auction notice in the Daily Nation on September 24th, scheduling
the sale for October 8th,
2025.
“I was shocked to see my apartment listed for sale,” Azziad
says in her affidavit. “I was never served with any statutory notice or
repayment demand letter as required by law.”
The contested apartment is located in a 17-floor
twin-tower complex in Kileleshwa, strategically positioned
between Lavington and Kilimani.
The upscale development comprises of 99 family-sized
apartments, mostly four- and five-bedroom all-ensuite units
with domestic staff quarters (DSQs), and boasts premium amenities including a
swimming pool, gym, landscaped gardens, children’s play area, and 24-hour
security.
Azziad further claims that the Sacco misrepresented
her property in the auction notice by describing it as a
three-bedroom apartment, which she argues would significantly undervalue
the asset and cause her major financial loss.
Through
her lawyer, the influencer has applied for a court injunction to restrain Qona Sacco and the auctioneers from
proceeding with the sale until the case is fully heard and determined.
She
accuses the Sacco of acting in bad
faith, ignoring her repayment efforts, and violating agreed loan terms.
As
of now, Qona Sacco has not
issued an official statement or filed its defense in court.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments