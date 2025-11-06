Inside AZZIAD’s Sh20 Million loan drama - Influencer fights to save her Kileleshwa luxury apartment from auctioneers







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Renowned social media influencer, Azziad Nasenya, has moved to court to block the auction of her luxurious Kileleshwa apartment, accusing a savings and credit cooperative (Sacco) of acting unlawfully and breaching their loan agreement.

The case, currently before the Commercial Court in Nairobi, pits the popular content creator against Qona Deposit Taking Savings and Credit Society, which she claims illegally listed her high-end property, valued at over Sh20 million, for sale.

According to court filings, Azziad took a Sh21 million loan from the Sacco, using her Kileleshwa apartment as collateral.

However, after reportedly falling behind on repayments, the Sacco moved to recover the debt by advertising the property for auction.

Azziad says the move was “rushed and illegal,” insisting that she had already resumed payments and cleared most of the arrears before the auction notice was published.

By September 2025, she had allegedly paid Sh4.2 million out of Sh5.1 million owed in arrears, yet the Sacco went ahead and placed an auction notice in the Daily Nation on September 24th, scheduling the sale for October 8th, 2025.

“I was shocked to see my apartment listed for sale,” Azziad says in her affidavit. “I was never served with any statutory notice or repayment demand letter as required by law.”

The contested apartment is located in a 17-floor twin-tower complex in Kileleshwa, strategically positioned between Lavington and Kilimani.

The upscale development comprises of 99 family-sized apartments, mostly four- and five-bedroom all-ensuite units with domestic staff quarters (DSQs), and boasts premium amenities including a swimming pool, gym, landscaped gardens, children’s play area, and 24-hour security.

Azziad further claims that the Sacco misrepresented her property in the auction notice by describing it as a three-bedroom apartment, which she argues would significantly undervalue the asset and cause her major financial loss.

Through her lawyer, the influencer has applied for a court injunction to restrain Qona Sacco and the auctioneers from proceeding with the sale until the case is fully heard and determined.

She accuses the Sacco of acting in bad faith, ignoring her repayment efforts, and violating agreed loan terms.

As of now, Qona Sacco has not issued an official statement or filed its defense in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST