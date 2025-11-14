Infamous ODM goon, CALVINCE AKOTH alias GAUCHO, spotted handing out bundles of cash to a LADY in Mombasa (VIDEO)

Friday, November 14, 2025 - A video circulating online shows self-proclaimed “Ghetto President” Calvince Akoth, also known as Gaucho, handing bundles of cash to a lady in Mombasa, prompting questions about the source of the money.
In the footage, Gaucho is seen giving the cash to the
middle-aged lady at a bar and telling her to use it to pay her bills.
He also posted another video flaunting bundles of cash while
indulging in expensive liquor in the company of renowned social media
personality Omosh One Hour and another unidentified friend.
Gaucho is widely known in local political circles for his
controversial activities, often drawing scrutiny for his associations with
politicians.
He is also infamous for mobilizing goons in Nairobi to cause
chaos during political rallies.
Diehard ODM supporter Calvince Okoth a.k.a Gaucho Ghetto President spotted handing out bundles of cash to a lady in Mombasa. pic.twitter.com/2hKuRqpJ0f— Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) November 14, 2025
It is sweet being in government, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/spSAVwnsLr— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 14, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments