Infamous ODM goon, CALVINCE AKOTH alias GAUCHO, spotted handing out bundles of cash to a LADY in Mombasa (VIDEO)







Friday, November 14, 2025 - A video circulating online shows self-proclaimed “Ghetto President” Calvince Akoth, also known as Gaucho, handing bundles of cash to a lady in Mombasa, prompting questions about the source of the money.

In the footage, Gaucho is seen giving the cash to the middle-aged lady at a bar and telling her to use it to pay her bills.

He also posted another video flaunting bundles of cash while indulging in expensive liquor in the company of renowned social media personality Omosh One Hour and another unidentified friend.

Gaucho is widely known in local political circles for his controversial activities, often drawing scrutiny for his associations with politicians.

He is also infamous for mobilizing goons in Nairobi to cause chaos during political rallies.

Diehard ODM supporter Calvince Okoth a.k.a Gaucho Ghetto President spotted handing out bundles of cash to a lady in Mombasa. pic.twitter.com/2hKuRqpJ0f — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) November 14, 2025

It is sweet being in government, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/spSAVwnsLr — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 14, 2025

