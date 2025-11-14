A woman introduces herself as Pastor VICTOR KANYARI’s new lover after BETTY BAYO’s death (VIDEOs)







Friday, November 14, 2025 - A young woman has sparked controversy on social media after claiming to be the new romantic partner of Pastor Victor Kanyari, following the death of his ex-wife, renowned gospel musician Betty Bayo.

The claims were accompanied by photos and videos shared on TikTok, showing the woman in apparent proximity to the pastor.

In one video, she gushed over Kanyari, saying that he always makes her happy.

”My handsome prophet always makes me happy,” she captioned the clip, adding love emojis.

She also shared a video documenting her visit to Kanyari’s mother’s home, further fueling speculation about the relationship.

Interestingly, Kanyari had recently stated that he was yet to move on after parting ways with his late ex-wife, Betty Bayo.

However, judging from the woman’s posts, she appears deeply in love with him and ready to settle down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST